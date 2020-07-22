GBI investigating possible murder-suicide in Milledgeville

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41nbc/WMGT) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting with a death investigation involving a Milledgeville couple.
According to the GBI, around 11:30 Wednesday morning, police responded to a 911 call at a home on West Mitchell Street in Milledgeville. The GBI reports the call came from 33-year-old Tameka Justice who said she was being harassed by her boyfriend.
Once police arrived, the GBI reports that 31-year-old Randall Wilson shot Justice multiple times and then shot himself.
Both died at Navicent Health Baldwin.
The GBI is assisting Milledgeville Police with the case. Anyone with information pertaining to this case should contact the GBI Milledgeville office at 478-445-4173.
