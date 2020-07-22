Houston County’s Gage Harrelson commits to Texas Tech

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Houston County’s Gage Harrelson recently committed to play baseball for the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Harrelson is only entering his junior year in high school. He graduates in 2022.
He’s a Perfect Game All-American, a BCS Tournament MVP, and a Rawlings Preseason All-American.
Harrelson batted .400 at Houston County and in travel ball.
Here’s why Harrelson says he chose to commit to Texas Tech.
Gage Harrelson speaks
“One, they’re just a great baseball team, and they go out for kids that really want to grind and win the game,” said Harrelson.”They don’t go out for kids that just kind of show their talent a little bit.
“They’ll do anything to win and I love that. Family-based. They’re super cool and I swear I’ve probably gotten over 200 texts talking about how, you know, welcome to the Texas Tech family.”
Clear. Accurate. To the Point.
Talk To Us
Talk to 41NBC/WMGT’s anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you. (478) 745- 4141|Share It
Get Alerts
Download the 41NBC News App and the 41NBC Accuweather App on your smartphone or tablet. NEWS App|WEATHER App
Subscribe
Get breaking news alerts, daily headlines and exclusive offers in your inbox. 41NBC Email Sign Up