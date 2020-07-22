Macon-Bibb commissioners approve relocation of Confederate statues

|
Macon-Bibb commissioners approved the relocation of Confederate statues to Whittle Park at Rose Hill Cemetery
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb Commissioners approved the relocation of two downtown Confederate statues in a 5-4 vote on Tuesday.
As part of a city project, the approval allows the county to renovate the corner of Cotton Avenue and Second Street. It also allows the relocation of the Confederate statues to Whittle Park at Rose Hill Cemetery.
In the process, the Women of the South monument at the intersection of Poplar and First Streets will also go to Whittle Park.
County Commissioner Elaine Lucas says the renovations will improve the downtown area.
“It has been in the planning and on the shelf for a number of years,” Lucas said. “This accomplishes that goal of setting up another open space for people to congregate in the downtown area.”
The estimated cost to relocate the statues and complete the projects is $5 million.