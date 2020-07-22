Middle Georgia man feeds 100 healthcare workers at Navicent

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – As frontline workers continue to help patients during the coronavirus pandemic, one man shows his appreciation.
Terry Hedden provided lunch for 100 healthcare workers at Navicent Health Wednesday.
Hedden says during this time of COVID-19, many healthcare workers do not get a proper lunch break. They also may not have time for lunch.
Hedden says he wanted to give back the best way that he could.
“Well we knew that they could go get their lunch. But we just wanted to let them know how much we support them,” Hedden said.
The lunches included sandwiches, chips, and cookies. The event happened from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.