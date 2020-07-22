Mount de Sales’ Kobe Sewell signs with Savannah State

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Mount de Sales guard Kobe Sewell was looking for his very first offer to play college basketball back in April.

Now, he’s signed with a school.

Sewell inked his letter of intent with the Savannah State University Tigers Wednesday morning outside of the gymnasium at Mount de Sales.

The Tigers offered Sewell back in late May. He picked up another offer from Morehouse, but the star point guard felt Savannah University was the right move for him.

Family, friends, coaches, and teammates all came out to not only show him love but to also watch him inch closer toward one of his dreams.

“It does fuel a fire in me because I don’t think it should’ve taken that long,” said Sewell. “But the goals, I want to be the best player I can be and develop into a man. It’s free education so I want to get the best education and make a future for myself.”

Sewell averaged 16.5 points, four assists, and four rebounds his senior year. He broke Mount de Sales’ school record for the most triples made in one season with 93.

He was named Second Team All-Region for the first time in his career last season, and All-State Honorable Mention by the Macon Telegraph.

“He’s a high IQ player, man,” said Mount de Sales head boys basketball coach Kenny Elliott. “He’s going to buy into the system and he’s going to bring academics. Academics is the biggest thing at all times. It’s the first thing they ask about. He’s an A-plus guy on and off the court.”

 

 

