Less momentum for Confederate statue removal in rural areas

CLINTON, La. (AP) – Dozens of Confederate statues have fallen across the country — often in more liberal-leaning urban centers — but in many smaller places, the effort to remove markers that many view as racist relics has stalled or has yet to arrive.

A tally by The Associated Press shows that more than 60 Confederate statues, monuments or markers have been removed from public land across the country since Floyd’s death on May 25.

All but eight have come down in cities or metropolitan areas larger than 50,000 people.

Most of the areas lean politically left, with 41 of the monuments removed in counties or equivalent areas that voted Democratic in the 2016 presidential election.