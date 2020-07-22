Tech Report: Linkedin job cuts, Starbuck accepts new ways of payment

|
New ways to buy from Starbucks
This Fall, you’ll be able to pay for Starbucks drinks on your app using — get this — a credit card, Apple Pay, Google Pay, or even cash.
You’ll still be able to collect Stars for Rewards.
For years, customers had to load money onto a Starbucks card to buy food and drinks through the app.
Space Perspective takes off
You can book your seat for a trip to the stratosphere right now.
Space Perspective plans to start testing its passenger balloon designed to reach the edge of space as early as next year.
Eight passengers and a pilot would travel 100,000 feet to the stratosphere in a reusable pressurized capsule, suspended from a football field-sized balloon nicknamed Neptune.
Linkedin slashes jobs
Linkedin will cut about 960 jobs, or around 6% of its workforce.
The professional networking site grapples with falling demand for its recruitment services due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Linkedin makes money from fees from job recruiters and hiring has been halted globally.
Instagram tests fundraiser function
Instagram is launching a new capability called Personal Fundraisers.
Beginning with a small test for Android users in the US, UK, and Ireland, and eventually coming to iOS. Instagram users can start a fundraiser that personally benefits them for a host of eligible reasons, including medical emergencies, hobbies, business support, and more.