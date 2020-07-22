UPDATE (Wednesday, July 22 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
5593
Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
Listen to the content of this post:

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 7/22/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 152,302 (+3,314) cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 22.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 455 2451.38 16 56
Atkinson 246 2953.18 2 32
Bacon 355 3112.94 5 28
Baker 46 1476.25 3 12
Baldwin 770 1733.14 37 86
Banks 196 980.88 3 30
Barrow 817 945.79 31 142
Bartow 1214 1095.95 50 177
Ben Hill 284 1706.22 1 24
Berrien 205 1063.5 0 11
Bibb 2390 1570.82 47 402
Bleckley 103 802.31 1 8
Brantley 181 942.61 3 10
Brooks 293 1863.04 12 32
Bryan 396 1011.83 6 42
Bulloch 834 1049.49 8 69
Burke 270 1208.49 7 43
Butts 379 1505.52 36 33
Calhoun 178 2817.79 6 35
Camden 423 784.44 3 15
Candler 143 1319.55 1 8
Carroll 1414 1177.17 42 122
Catoosa 423 615.08 8 28
Charlton 207 1562.15 2 14
Chatham 3723 1274.23 43 356
Chattahoochee 504 4688.81 1 9
Chattooga 101 407.82 2 5
Cherokee 2267 850.28 50 252
Clarke 1306 1006.33 15 90
Clay 68 2381.79 2 5
Clayton 3630 1190.8 88 369
Clinch 141 2118.39 4 13
Cobb 8966 1134.09 274 1125
Coffee 1080 2509.18 21 160
Colquitt 1377 3033.51 20 103
Columbia 1323 834.01 17 104
Cook 301 1726.21 5 34
Coweta 1056 694.73 17 72
Crawford 68 556.1 0 7
Crisp 340 1525.42 13 50
Dade 89 550.67 1 5
Dawson 210 777.17 3 31
Decatur 417 1584.23 8 41
DeKalb 10203 1286.38 196 1280
Dodge 179 878.1 2 17
Dooly 226 1686.57 14 46
Dougherty 2365 2630.55 158 506
Douglas 1853 1219.83 43 256
Early 337 3321.51 31 30
Echols 217 5467.37 0 6
Effingham 444 693.47 1 35
Elbert 247 1303.77 1 12
Emanuel 271 1195.73 5 25
Evans 128 1197.72 0 8
Fannin 206 782.67 2 18
Fayette 702 597.22 21 56
Floyd 905 905.76 15 61
Forsyth 1454 575.83 16 154
Franklin 308 1320.25 3 27
Fulton 14169 1289.05 350 1517
Gilmer 392 1247.73 3 36
Glascock 17 561.98 0 1
Glynn 1948 2263.88 12 131
Gordon 723 1245.5 20 50
Grady 312 1271.39 4 52
Greene 185 988.41 11 22
Gwinnett 14099 1451.79 209 1661
Habersham 890 1943.23 43 129
Hall 4620 2238.93 69 592
Hancock 246 3002.56 33 39
Haralson 142 462.21 6 18
Harris 530 1526.85 14 57
Hart 175 670.32 0 21
Heard 104 840.74 3 9
Henry 2301 959.29 36 135
Houston 1297 825.91 36 192
Irwin 117 1240.33 1 16
Jackson 667 892.9 13 73
Jasper 103 725.4 1 9
Jeff Davis 232 1531.56 4 14
Jefferson 319 2083.2 5 39
Jenkins 197 2297.11 15 37
Johnson 187 1935.62 2 27
Jones 199 696.02 1 12
Lamar 173 894.2 8 20
Lanier 185 1787.27 3 13
Laurens 537 1135.4 1 43
Lee 457 1524.81 22 77
Liberty 437 705.93 2 36
Lincoln 91 1120 2 13
Long 90 451.92 1 3
Lowndes 2344 1988.5 23 115
Lumpkin 222 656.77 5 43
Macon 153 1178.01 10 36
Madison 239 791.99 4 23
Marion 113 1362.59 4 14
McDuffie 211 976.99 8 39
McIntosh 110 755.13 1 8
Meriwether 293 1393.91 5 37
Miller 77 1335.88 0 4
Mitchell 528 2393.91 41 117
Monroe 324 1168.54 20 38
Montgomery 94 1019.08 0 14
Morgan 119 621.8 0 8
Murray 412 1023.32 2 26
Muscogee 3550 1852.57 71 368
Newton 1263 1124.13 22 148
Non-Georgia Resident 13182 0 71 318
Oconee 314 752.33 15 38
Oglethorpe 150 984.25 7 23
Paulding 1110 643.32 18 115
Peach 209 763.47 9 38
Pickens 191 569.64 5 20
Pierce 324 1657.71 5 38
Pike 146 774.13 3 14
Polk 439 1009.61 3 20
Pulaski 70 642.61 2 8
Putnam 279 1274.85 16 33
Quitman 25 1089.8 1 5
Rabun 134 788.88 3 24
Randolph 229 3390.58 26 39
Richmond 2437 1205 73 305
Rockdale 926 975.15 12 141
Schley 32 606.64 1 7
Screven 138 992.81 8 24
Seminole 77 945.95 2 10
Spalding 676 978.15 33 91
Stephens 442 1678.82 6 46
Stewart 235 3834.23 4 48
Sumter 680 2313 55 160
Talbot 108 1753.82 3 16
Taliaferro 5 306.37 0 0
Tattnall 282 1109.76 0 19
Taylor 54 678.56 2 13
Telfair 226 1444.64 5 18
Terrell 268 3165.23 29 62
Thomas 755 1699.26 36 105
Tift 1089 2667.16 32 146
Toombs 444 1645.48 6 36
Towns 85 706.33 1 14
Treutlen 62 907.89 2 11
Troup 1957 2779.28 49 207
Turner 204 2526 18 36
Twiggs 61 754.39 1 15
Union 147 580.22 4 31
Unknown 1917 0 8 57
Upson 434 1651.63 45 50
Walker 419 601.93 14 20
Walton 675 704.49 32 80
Ware 914 2549.3 17 94
Warren 44 844.53 0 16
Washington 254 1251.11 1 16
Wayne 443 1477.95 1 34
Webster 35 1372.55 2 7
Wheeler 76 960.93 0 2
White 236 743.12 5 41
Whitfield 2410 2302.43 23 112
Wilcox 148 1683.73 17 24
Wilkes 150 1497.9 3 21
Wilkinson 145 1625.74 10 32
Worth 383 1901.5 23 63
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts below simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 1,520,297 (1,316,844 reported molecular tests; 203,453 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 152,302* (11.6% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 3,335 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.