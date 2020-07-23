Zaxby’s in Macon robbed at gunpoint, Sheriff’s Investigators looking for suspect

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators are trying to find a man who they robbed a fast food restaurant at gunpoint.
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a man pulled up to the drive thru window at Zaxby’s at 3960 Northside Drive in Macon at 9:45 Wednesday night. Investigators say he pulled out a gun and demanded money from the clerk.
After getting some money, the man left in a white or silver car. No one was injured. Investigators say the driver’s side front window of the man’s car doesn’t work and he had to open the driver’s side front door to make contact with the clerk. A photo of the car is below.
Investigators say the man was wearing a hoodie and a bandana was covering his face. No one was injured during the robbery. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500 or call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
Clear. Accurate. To the Point.
Talk To Us
Talk to 41NBC/WMGT’s anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you. (478) 745- 4141|Share It
Get Alerts
Download the 41NBC News App and the 41NBC Accuweather App on your smartphone or tablet. NEWS App|WEATHER App
Subscribe
Get breaking news alerts, daily headlines and exclusive offers in your inbox. 41NBC Email Sign Up