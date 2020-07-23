Art installations to be preserved at Tubman Museum

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– The Tubman Museum in downtown Macon has received the art installations that surrounded the confederate statues on Poplar Street and Cotton Avenue.
Harold Young, director at the Tubman Museum, said he is happy the artwork can be saved by the museum for educational purposes.
“It’s a part of Macon’s history now,” Young said. “Young people and our kids will be able to learn from, and be a part of that experience, and know that this happened here in Macon.”
The art installations were created by local Black artists to protect the confederate monuments from defacement.
Randy H., an artist who helped with the installations, says he is proud to have his work preserved as a piece of the historic fight against racism.
“I’m just happy to be amongst great artists that actually illustrated and fought this ignorant evil,” Randy stated.
The museum has plans to create a full exhibit about the Black Lives Matter movement and about the response to confederate statue removal in Macon.
Museum curator, Jeffrey Bruce says although plans are still coming together, he hopes the exhibit will immerse people in this time period.
“Hopefully at the end of this we’ll have some sort of an exhibit,” Bruce said, “We want it to have art, that has photography, that has video, that has lots of images of the people in this community coming together to make a really positive change.”
The Tubman Museum is asking people with photos, videos, or artifacts from the Macon Black Lives Matter movement to contact Jeffrey Bruce at the museum to donate their items.