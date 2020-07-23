More of the same; above average temperatures and afternoon showers to continue

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- The heat rolls on this afternoon as high temperatures are back in the mid and upper 90’s. Isolated showers and storms will be present as well.

TODAY.

Although high pressure is trying to win out, we will still squeeze some showers out across Middle Georgia this afternoon. Under a mostly sunny sky high temperatures will run above average for this time of year. Afternoon showers and storms will dissipate overnight as temperatures fall into the low and middle 70’s.

TOMORROW.

We will wrap up a HOT work week with more of the same. Afternoon showers and storms will be isolated as temperatures run into the middle and upper 90’s. Heat index values will continue to cross the century mark during the peak afternoon heating hours.

WEEKEND & BEYOND.

Isolated showers from the work week will become more numerous as we head into the weekend and early next week. This means temperatures during the afternoon will slowly begin to return towards our normal (93°) for this time of year. Our best chance of showers right now looks to be early next week as a frontal boundary tries to slip through Middle Georgia.

