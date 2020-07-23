Bibb deputies searching for check forgery suspect

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators need your help identifying and locating a person passing forged checks.

Deputies say the suspect forged checks to purchase items at multiple Walmarts and Academy Sports in the Middle Georgia area. This happened between May 22, 2020, to May 29, 2020.

Authorities also say the suspect made over $2500 in purchases.

Bibb Sheriff’s Office and Crimestoppers

If you have any information on the identity or whereabouts of the suspect, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.