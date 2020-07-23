Cirrus Academy will open school year as virtual academy

According to a school news release, the school year will begin as scheduled on August 10th, but students will report virtually.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Cirrus Academy Charter School in Macon announced it will open the 2020-2021 school year as a Total Virtual Academy.

Cirrus Academy surveyed parents, and the academy reports the majority opted for virtual learning/e-learning.

School leaders say they will reassess after the first nine weeks of school. And the district will continue to provide further communication to parents about any important
updates and changes that may occur.

Launched in 2016, Cirrus Academy is a tuition-free K-8th grade school in Middle Georgia that offers a hands-on curriculum in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics).

