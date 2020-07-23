Cirrus Academy will open school year as virtual academy

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Cirrus Academy Charter School in Macon announced it will open the 2020-2021 school year as a Total Virtual Academy.
According to a school news release, the school year will begin as scheduled on August 10th, but students will report virtually.
Cirrus Academy surveyed parents, and the academy reports the majority opted for virtual learning/e-learning.
School leaders say they will reassess after the first nine weeks of school. And the district will continue to provide further communication to parents about any important
updates and changes that may occur.
Launched in 2016, Cirrus Academyis a tuition-free K-8th grade school in Middle Georgia that offers a hands-on curriculum in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics).
Clear. Accurate. To the Point.
Talk To Us
Talk to 41NBC/WMGT’s anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you. (478) 745- 4141|Share It
Get Alerts
Download the 41NBC News App and the 41NBC Accuweather App on your smartphone or tablet. NEWS App|WEATHER App
Subscribe
Get breaking news alerts, daily headlines and exclusive offers in your inbox. 41NBC Email Sign Up