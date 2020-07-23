Heat eases this weekend, storm chances increase

Listen to the content of this post:

Summer weather continues today in Middle Georgia with highs in the upper 90’s and afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Tomorrow will bring another day of scattered showers and storms, but we will begin to see some cooler temperatures. Now, don’t get crazy, we are still looking at highs in the 90’s, but we will likely see mostly mid and lower 90’s through the weekend so at least it is something.



At the same time we are also watching the tropics, which are uncharacteristically active for this time of year. Tropical Depression Eight is forecast to strengthen to Tropical Storm Hanna by tomorrow. Landfall is expected near Corpus Christi Saturday morning, bringing strong winds and 3-5″ of rain to coastal Texas.

This system poses no threat to Middle Georgia, but the fact that we have this storm in the Gulf as well as TS Gonzalo in the Atlantic is interesting considering that it is only July.



This weekend will bring some increased rain chances to the area, but none of the days are expected to be rain outs.

If anything the rain and clouds will bring a welcome break from the crazy heat we have been seeing this week.



Next week will bring even more rain chances to Middle Georgia. Our greatest chance for prolonged heavy rain will likely be Tuesday into Wednesday, but it is too early to really know much about those days.

What it does look like though, is that we will see high temps stay much closer to normal for this time of year. Likely this is from the increased rain and cloud cover.