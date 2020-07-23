Kemp: New partnership to provide more COVID-19 tests, faster results

Georgia is joining with Mako Medical to provide testing supplies and services to process 10,000 SARS-CoV-2 PCR tests per day.

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Governor Brian Kemp and the Georgia Department of Public Health announced a new partnership promising to expand COVID-19 testing and shorten the wait time for test results.

According to a news release from Kemp’s office, the state is joining with Mako Medical to provide testing supplies and services to process 10,000 SARS-CoV-2 PCR tests per day.

“Georgia has dramatically expanded testing since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Governor Kemp. “As demand for testing has soared across the country, many private labs have been unable to process tests quick enough to aid in contact tracing and mitigation efforts. With some Georgians waiting well over a week for their results, the status quo is unacceptable. This new partnership will not only expand the number of tests the state is able to administer, but also greatly reduce the turnaround time of those tests. This is vital to Georgia’s efforts in our fight against COVID-19.”

Mako Medical Laboratories Chief Operating Officer Josh Arant says COVID-19 test results should be returned within 48 hours, on average.