Authorities arrest man in connection with Krystal shooting in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Authorities arrested a man in connection with the July 14 shooting in the parking lot of Krystal on Riverside Drive.
Sheriff’s deputies identified the man as 28-year-old Trevon Lamar Davis.
Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies and the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Davis on Thursday.
Marshals and deputies were informed that Davis had returned to his residence at an apartment complex, located at Tidewater Circle.
Authorities say when they tried to apprehend Davis, he ran towards the Baconsfield Kroger where he hid inside a stock room.
After a brief struggle, deputies took Davis into custody.
Authorities took Davis to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with two counts of Aggravated Assault.
Authorities have set no bond for Davis. He also had warrants for Theft by Receiving and Cruelty to Children in an unrelated case.
Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and Crimestoppers
If you have any information, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.