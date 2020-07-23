Pleasant Hill doctor names new building after music icon Little Richard

Listen to the content of this post:

Dr. Ruben Kellis names Pleasant Hill building after the famed music-icon Little Richard

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Dr. Ruben Kellis is naming his new building in Pleasant Hill after music icon Little Richard. The Macon building is part of the Pleasant Hill revitalization efforts.

The building at the corner of Monroe Street and Georgia Avenue will serve as a healthcare facility.

Dr. Kellis says his practice is happy to be a part of the effort.

“We feel like we’ve added to the history — and not only that — but to the revitalization of this community,” Dr. Kellis said. “And we hope to continue to be a part of that effort.”

The doctor’s office project is not finished yet. However, it will be ready in the fall.

Little Richard’s family says they hope to connect other places in Pleasant Hill where Richard visited and use tourism to revamp the area.