Middle Georgia hospitals launch “Mask Up to Save Lives” campaign

Coliseum Medical Centers, Coliseum Northside Hospital, Houston Healthcare, and Medical Center Navicent Health are taking part in the public service campaign.

Shelby Coates
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Middle Georgia hospitals are joining together for a “Mask Up to Save Lives” campaign. The hospitals are asking the community to mask up to protect others against the spread of COVID-19.

Coliseum Medical Centers, Coliseum Northside Hospital, Houston Healthcare, and Medical Center Navicent Health are taking part in the public service campaign. It will feature local celebrities on billboards, social media and television.

“We are not defenseless against COVID-19,” said CDC Director Dr. Robert R. Redfield. “Cloth face coverings are one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus – particularly when used universally within a community setting.”

Local media organizations, including 41NBC, are contributing to this campaign by donating billboards and airing public service announcements to reinforce the importance of masking.

Shelby Coates
