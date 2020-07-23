|
Middle Georgia Regional Library initiates the Library Without Walls program
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Middle Georgia Regional Library wants to offer the Macon-Bibb community access to its services, even if residents have no transportation to get there.
The library, with a grant from the Griffith Family Foundation, helped purchase a new outreach vehicle.
The van operates as a “traveling branch,” and it is a part of the Library Without Walls initiative.
The program provides access to all of the services a person can receive in a physical location.
“Community members and entities can request Library WOW to visit their organization and dictate what services are provided,” said Jennifer Lautzenheiser, Middle Georgia Regional Library Director. “Today we will be at the Mulberry Street Market we visit there every week and we circulate materials.”
The director says the Library WOW effort is not a door-to-door service.