Public hearings set for Houston County property tax increase

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Houston County Board of Commissioners announced plans to increase 2020 property taxes by 0.20 percentage (2/10 of one percent) over the rollback millage rate.
According to a Houston County news release, prices on recently sold county property show an increase in the fair market value. And by law, the Board of Tax Assessors is required to re-determine the property value and adjust the assessment.
Additionally, Houston County commissioners have decided to maintain the 2020 Maintenance and Operation (M&O) millage rate at 9.935.
Before commissioners can set a final millage rate, Georgia law requires three public hearings. The public hearings on this tax increase will take place at the following place and time:
- July 30th at 11:00am, Houston County Annex, 200 Carl Vinson Parkway, Warner Robins
- August 4th at 10:30am, Houston County Courthouse, 201 Perry Parkway, Perry
- August 11th at 6:00pm, Houston County Annex, 200 Carl Vinson Parkway, Warner Robins