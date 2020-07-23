|
Listen to the content of this post:
WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is announcing that he has canceled segments of the Republican National Convention scheduled for Florida next month, citing a “flare-up” of the coronavirus.
Convention events will still be held in North Carolina.
Trump said Thursday of Jacksonville: “To have a big convention is not the right time.”
Trump moved parts of the GOP convention to Florida last month amid a dispute with North Carolina’s Democratic leaders over holding an event indoors with maskless supporters.
But those plans were steadily scaled back as virus cases spiked in Florida and much of the country over the last month.
The convention’s public components were shifted last month to Jacksonville, Florida, amid a tiff with North Carolina’s Democratic governor over the state’s reopening guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The RNC announced last week that only delegates to the convention would have been permitted to attend the first three nights of the event.