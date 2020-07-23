UPDATE (Thursday, July 23 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 23, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 7/23/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 156,588 (+4,286) cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 23.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 465 2505.25 16 56
Atkinson 250 3001.2 2 31
Bacon 362 3174.32 5 28
Baker 47 1508.34 3 12
Baldwin 790 1778.16 37 88
Banks 202 1010.91 3 31
Barrow 852 986.31 31 147
Bartow 1252 1130.26 50 177
Ben Hill 286 1718.23 1 25
Berrien 212 1099.81 0 11
Bibb 2507 1647.72 49 436
Bleckley 109 849.04 1 9
Brantley 186 968.65 3 10
Brooks 298 1894.83 12 33
Bryan 421 1075.71 6 42
Bulloch 855 1075.92 8 70
Burke 302 1351.71 7 43
Butts 380 1509.49 36 33
Calhoun 177 2801.96 6 35
Camden 451 836.36 3 15
Candler 148 1365.69 1 8
Carroll 1452 1208.8 42 122
Catoosa 431 626.72 8 28
Charlton 232 1750.81 2 14
Chatham 3928 1344.4 44 367
Chattahoochee 505 4698.11 1 9
Chattooga 115 464.35 2 5
Cherokee 2312 867.16 50 255
Clarke 1356 1044.85 15 95
Clay 68 2381.79 2 6
Clayton 3737 1225.9 89 387
Clinch 148 2223.56 4 14
Cobb 9380 1186.46 276 1143
Coffee 1099 2553.32 21 162
Colquitt 1383 3046.73 20 103
Columbia 1361 857.97 17 106
Cook 312 1789.3 5 36
Coweta 1104 726.31 17 76
Crawford 76 621.52 0 8
Crisp 346 1552.34 13 51
Dade 89 550.67 1 5
Dawson 217 803.08 3 32
Decatur 445 1690.6 8 46
DeKalb 10480 1321.31 199 1306
Dodge 189 927.15 2 17
Dooly 230 1716.42 14 46
Dougherty 2411 2681.72 159 517
Douglas 1914 1259.99 44 263
Early 321 3163.81 31 30
Echols 217 5467.37 0 6
Effingham 468 730.95 1 36
Elbert 266 1404.06 1 12
Emanuel 286 1261.91 4 25
Evans 133 1244.5 1 9
Fannin 214 813.07 2 19
Fayette 742 631.25 21 57
Floyd 942 942.79 15 62
Forsyth 1499 593.65 16 159
Franklin 315 1350.25 3 28
Fulton 14673 1334.9 356 1555
Gilmer 405 1289.11 3 38
Glascock 17 561.98 0 1
Glynn 2008 2333.61 13 134
Gordon 749 1290.29 20 51
Grady 327 1332.52 4 54
Greene 189 1009.78 11 22
Gwinnett 14442 1487.11 209 1717
Habersham 904 1973.8 43 132
Hall 4706 2280.6 69 601
Hancock 249 3039.18 33 41
Haralson 146 475.23 6 18
Harris 535 1541.25 14 59
Hart 185 708.62 0 24
Heard 112 905.42 3 9
Henry 2389 995.97 37 136
Houston 1368 871.12 36 198
Irwin 122 1293.33 1 19
Jackson 694 929.05 13 77
Jasper 102 718.36 1 9
Jeff Davis 249 1643.78 4 14
Jefferson 337 2200.74 5 39
Jenkins 205 2390.39 17 39
Johnson 192 1987.37 2 29
Jones 206 720.51 1 13
Lamar 178 920.04 8 20
Lanier 189 1825.91 3 13
Laurens 548 1158.66 1 45
Lee 464 1548.16 22 78
Liberty 458 739.86 2 37
Lincoln 92 1132.31 2 14
Long 94 472.01 1 3
Lowndes 2495 2116.6 23 119
Lumpkin 233 689.31 5 44
Macon 154 1185.71 10 36
Madison 248 821.82 4 24
Marion 113 1362.59 4 14
McDuffie 220 1018.66 8 39
McIntosh 114 782.59 1 8
Meriwether 301 1431.97 5 39
Miller 84 1457.32 0 4
Mitchell 544 2466.45 41 119
Monroe 332 1197.39 20 40
Montgomery 97 1051.6 0 14
Morgan 129 674.05 0 8
Murray 433 1075.48 2 26
Muscogee 3642 1900.58 72 378
Newton 1294 1151.72 22 152
Non-Georgia Resident 12731 0 72 332
Oconee 322 771.5 15 39
Oglethorpe 158 1036.75 7 25
Paulding 1146 664.19 18 116
Peach 220 803.65 9 43
Pickens 200 596.48 5 20
Pierce 337 1724.23 5 39
Pike 149 790.03 3 15
Polk 457 1051.01 3 21
Pulaski 73 670.16 2 8
Putnam 287 1311.4 17 35
Quitman 25 1089.8 1 5
Rabun 139 818.32 3 24
Randolph 230 3405.39 26 40
Richmond 2524 1248.02 73 311
Rockdale 940 989.89 12 146
Schley 33 625.59 1 7
Screven 141 1014.39 8 24
Seminole 79 970.52 2 11
Spalding 689 996.96 35 97
Stephens 446 1694.01 6 49
Stewart 235 3834.23 4 48
Sumter 684 2326.61 55 162
Talbot 114 1851.25 3 17
Taliaferro 4 245.1 0 0
Tattnall 295 1160.91 0 21
Taylor 54 678.56 2 13
Telfair 228 1457.43 5 18
Terrell 271 3200.66 29 63
Thomas 789 1775.79 37 106
Tift 1104 2703.89 32 151
Toombs 463 1715.9 6 37
Towns 94 781.12 1 14
Treutlen 66 966.47 2 11
Troup 1999 2838.92 50 210
Turner 204 2526 18 36
Twiggs 61 754.39 1 15
Union 151 596.01 4 31
Unknown 2223 0 4 62
Upson 434 1651.63 45 50
Walker 425 610.54 14 21
Walton 705 735.8 32 82
Ware 947 2641.34 17 98
Warren 44 844.53 0 16
Washington 273 1344.7 1 17
Wayne 475 1584.71 2 34
Webster 35 1372.55 2 7
Wheeler 77 973.57 0 2
White 241 758.86 5 41
Whitfield 2479 2368.35 23 114
Wilcox 150 1706.48 17 25
Wilkes 157 1567.81 3 21
Wilkinson 150 1681.8 10 33
Worth 389 1931.29 23 65
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts below simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 1,542,109 (1,336,938 reported molecular tests; 205,171 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 156,588* (11.7% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 3,360 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 23, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

