Georgia leaders won’t try to delay start of in-person school

ATLANTA, Georgia (AP) — Georgia state leaders will not ask local schools to delay face-to-face instruction until after Labor Day after considering the idea.

It is unclear whether state leaders considered mandating a later start date or just suggesting it. No written proposal was ever publicly released.

Gov. Brian Kemp spokesperson Candice Broce says the proposal was discussed with local superintendents and others, but the state Board of Education is not moving forward with it.

A few Georgia districts are scheduled to resume face-to-face instruction as early as next week. A number of others plan to start face-to-face instruction on Aug. 3.

Those districts are moving ahead despite the continued spread of the virus across the state and protests from parents, teachers and experts.