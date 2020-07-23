Zaxby’s robbed at gunpoint, Bibb Sheriff’s Investigators looking for suspect

By
Amanda Corna
-
0
40
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators are looking for a man who robbed a fast-food restaurant at gunpoint.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the man pulled up to the drive-thru window at Zaxby’s on Northside Drive in Macon at 9:45 Wednesday night. Investigators say he pulled out a gun and demanded money from the clerk.

After getting the money, the man fled in a white or silver car. No one reported any injuries.

Investigators say the driver’s side window of the car doesn’t work, and he had to open the driver’s side front door to make contact with the clerk.

Photo of the car

Courtesy: Bibb County Sheriff’s Office

Suspect description

  • The man wore a hoodie and a bandana covering his face.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500. You can also call the Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.