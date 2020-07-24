41NBC’s Montezz Allen highlights Hawkinsville’s Casson Clark

Listen to the content of this post:

HAWKINSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Hawkinsville’s Casson Clark is special football player out of the of the class of 2022.

Clark has an offer from Western Kentucky, but he’s gained interest from the UGA, Auburn, Florida and Florida State.

Clark plays running back, but can also play safety and quarterback. He’s crafty, fast and extremely explosive.

He was named First Team All-Region last year, rushing for over 1,036 yards, including 200 yards against Central High School.

One of Clark’s dream schools is UGA, but he hasn’t been offered by the Bulldogs yet.

He says it would be great if they did extend an offer to him.

“It would mean a lot for me to get an offer from UGA,” said Clark. “I’ve been liking UGA since I was a young boy. I always wanted to go play there. I would want to play. A lot of people want me to go play quarterback or running back in college, but I would want to play safety or corner at the next level.”

Hawkinsville missed the playoffs last season. Clark talked about what he has to do in order to lead his squad to a playoff berth.

“I have to be that motivation they need. When they all see me get an offer, they were congratulating me, telling me this and that, but I would accept it, but wouldn’t accept it because I want them to be in that same position.

“I want them to be in the same position I’m in one day, and go off and play like I am one day. But, I want them to be better than what I am. I just have to be that leader and that motivation they need to get us to the state playoffs.”