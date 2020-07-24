Angie’s List Report: Making the most of your space

Listen to the content of this post:

“A place for everything and everything in its place.” That’s the ideal way to keep your home neat and tidy. But what happens when you run out of space?

Angie Hicks, co-founder of Angie’s List, says before you go to the extreme and start looking for a new home, consider some alternatives to make the most of the space you have.

“Homeowners are looking to maximize storage space in their homes,” Angie says. “Custom cabinets are very popular these days, and you can find all kinds of unique storage when you can go custom cabinets, for example, a toe-kick drawer in the kitchen or in the bathroom can really make good use of some wasted space.”

Wendy Langston — the owner of Everything Home — suggests adding specialized products to existing cabinets if custom cabinetry is not an option for you.

“There are tons of aftermarket things that can be put onto cabinets or into cabinets to make them more functional,” Langston said. “Think of the container store or rev-a-shelf. these companies have places where we can add a knife block to a utility drawer in the kitchen, so now all of the knives go from being visible on the counter to now being tucked inside in a neat and tidy space.”

Evaluate all areas of the home

Mark Einselen — with the Old Town Design Group — recommends evaluating the areas in your home with a critical eye to determine which areas can be improved.

“So one way that homeowners can maximize the space they already have in a home but may not be using is to take note how the use it throughout the year, throughout the day, and then consider what it’s adjacent to, so if you have unused space next to your kitchen area, maybe you could repurpose that as a nook or storage for a pantry, it could probably be better utilized,” Einselen said.

Adding a nook to your kitchen is popular these days and for good reason.

Moving the dining area to the kitchen can be a good option since many of us no longer need a formal dining room.

“One of my favorite trends is adding window seats or banquettes to your kitchen. it allows you to add extra storage space for bulky kitchen items and it provides a cozy feel,” Angie said.

Adding storage beneath furniture like benches or ottomans is a good way to maximize often unused space — but don’t stop there.

“When looking for extra space in your house, look up. You could add extra shelves above your cabinets in your kitchen or in your closets that can provide needed storage,” Angie said.

“One of my favorite ways to increase storage is to utilize the full height of a room,” Einselen said. “So if you’ve got 10’ ceilings, extending your kitchen cabinets all the way to the ceiling is a great use of space. also in your closet areas, you can add shelves above the doorways to add extra storage.”

If you don’t have room for a full linen closet. The bathroom is another area where adding shelves can help solve space issues among other storage solutions.

“We also look at robe hooks where we may not have space for big, wide towel bars. Because hooks can be a super functional way to hang things where maybe we don’t have 24 or 30 inches of wall space for a towel bar, for example,” Einselen said.