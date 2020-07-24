Fort Valley resumes services after 3 employees test positive for COVID

Listen to the content of this post:

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — After Fort Valley government officials closed facilities due to three employees testing positive for coronavirus, some services have returned to normal operations.

Fort Valley Municipal Complex and Fire Headquarters were closed Monday for cleaning and decontamination. This came after three employees tested positive for COVID-19.

“We got a private firm to come in and clean, not only city hall, but the entire municipal complex, the police department, and all the fire stations,” said Lawrence Spurgeon, Fort Valley Police Chief.

Spurgeon says those residents needing to conduct business at City Hall can visit the building. However, for the next three months, city officials will work remotely.

“We’ve done some other preventative things as far as installing plexiglass,” Spurgeon said. “We are requiring masks when we enter the building, and we do temperature checks every day for our employees. So we are trying not to eliminate services and go back to when we were completely shut down. And we are trying to come up with ways where we can still be innovative.”

Additional safety measures

The city is taking more safety precautions to continue providing services during the pandemic.

“We are probably going to increase our testing because this is the first time something like this has happened since the beginning of the pandemic,” Spurgeon said. “We have been very lucky, but we will continue our testing protocol, our temperature taking. And we are going to follow the CDC guidelines and quarantine.”

Those employees who contracted COVID-19 are in quarantine. Also, those who may have come in contact with them have tested negative.