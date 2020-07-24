Jones County man arrested for stealing lab drop boxes

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Gray police arrested a man suspected of stealing lab-drop boxes from a medical clinic in June.
According to a police report, police arrested Chad Fountain for stealing lab drop boxes outside Gray Family Health in Jones County. Staff at the medical clinic say the lab boxes were empty when Fountain took them.
Police says surveillance video shows Fountain took three boxes outside the facility and a foot pedestal, on June 17.
Police found Fountain on July 11 while driving on Georgia Highway 11. Officers arrested and charged him with Theft by Taking.
Clear. Accurate. To the Point.
Talk To Us
Talk to 41NBC/WMGT’s anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you. (478) 745- 4141|Share It
Get Alerts
Download the 41NBC News App and the 41NBC Accuweather App on your smartphone or tablet. NEWS App|WEATHER App
Subscribe
Get breaking news alerts, daily headlines and exclusive offers in your inbox. 41NBC Email Sign Up