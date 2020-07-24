Jones County man arrested for stealing lab drop boxes

Chip Matthews
Chad Fountain
Photo courtesy of Jones County Sheriffs Office
GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Gray police arrested a man suspected of stealing lab-drop boxes from a medical clinic in June.

According to a police report, police arrested Chad Fountain for stealing lab drop boxes outside Gray Family Health in Jones County. Staff at the medical clinic say the lab boxes were empty when Fountain took them.

Police says surveillance video shows Fountain took three boxes outside the facility and a foot pedestal, on June 17.

Police found Fountain on July 11 while driving on Georgia Highway 11. Officers arrested and charged him with Theft by Taking.