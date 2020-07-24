It’s the Law: Mask Mandates

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Attorney J Davis from James W. Davis and Associates joins 41NBC’s Shelby Coates for our weekly segment “It’s the Law.”
Macon-Bibb County is the latest Georgia community to move forward with a mask mandate. Tuesday night, commissioners voted to approve an ordinance that calls for anyone over the age of 10 to wear a mask in a public setting.
J Davis explains the details within mask mandates, if they are enforceable and what they mean for First Amendment rights.
