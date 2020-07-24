Macon homeless resource center in need of donations for summer

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Temperatures are heating up in Middle Georgia causing more issues for one of our most vulnerable populations.

The Daybreak Resource Center is asking the community for donations and support to help the homeless in Macon this summer. 

Daybreak needs the following items: distilled white vinegar, cold cereal, 6 to 8 oz small cups, to-go coffee cups, and unscented lotion. 

Tyia Sparkle, a volunteer coordinator, says the resource center is always in need of items — especially in the summer. 

“It can just come to the front door and any of us staff or volunteers will help answer the door to accept your donation,” Sparkle said. “We just need it to be store-bought.”

To volunteer at Daybreak

Daybreak is also in need of more volunteers. To volunteer, pick up an application at the Daybreak office.

