UPDATE (Friday, July 24 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
5752
Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, July 24, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 7/24/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 161,401 (+4,813) cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, July 24.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 475 2559.13 16 56
Atkinson 259 3109.24 2 33
Bacon 371 3253.24 5 28
Baker 47 1508.34 3 12
Baldwin 806 1814.17 37 88
Banks 200 1000.9 3 31
Barrow 877 1015.25 32 150
Bartow 1283 1158.25 51 177
Ben Hill 291 1748.27 1 28
Berrien 222 1151.69 0 11
Bibb 2614 1718.04 51 458
Bleckley 109 849.04 1 9
Brantley 192 999.9 3 10
Brooks 303 1926.62 12 34
Bryan 437 1116.59 6 43
Bulloch 878 1104.86 9 70
Burke 306 1369.62 7 43
Butts 393 1561.13 36 33
Calhoun 179 2833.62 6 36
Camden 472 875.31 4 16
Candler 157 1448.74 1 8
Carroll 1478 1230.45 42 122
Catoosa 441 641.26 8 28
Charlton 244 1841.37 3 14
Chatham 4068 1392.31 44 376
Chattahoochee 507 4716.72 1 9
Chattooga 125 504.72 2 5
Cherokee 2364 886.67 51 258
Clarke 1396 1075.67 15 106
Clay 69 2416.81 2 6
Clayton 3838 1259.03 90 397
Clinch 153 2298.68 4 14
Cobb 9717 1229.09 282 1176
Coffee 1156 2685.75 22 165
Colquitt 1391 3064.35 21 103
Columbia 1395 879.4 18 107
Cook 329 1886.79 5 36
Coweta 1136 747.36 17 80
Crawford 81 662.41 0 9
Crisp 347 1556.82 14 52
Dade 92 569.24 1 5
Dawson 226 836.39 3 32
Decatur 469 1781.78 8 46
DeKalb 10767 1357.49 204 1326
Dodge 191 936.96 2 17
Dooly 229 1708.96 14 46
Dougherty 2428 2700.63 160 519
Douglas 1970 1296.85 45 266
Early 323 3183.52 31 30
Echols 217 5467.37 0 7
Effingham 491 766.88 1 36
Elbert 271 1430.46 1 14
Emanuel 295 1301.62 4 25
Evans 141 1319.36 1 9
Fannin 223 847.26 2 21
Fayette 764 649.97 23 58
Floyd 977 977.82 15 62
Forsyth 1556 616.22 16 165
Franklin 319 1367.4 3 28
Fulton 15221 1384.76 365 1585
Gilmer 416 1324.12 3 41
Glascock 17 561.98 0 1
Glynn 2049 2381.26 19 137
Gordon 772 1329.91 21 52
Grady 341 1389.57 4 55
Greene 200 1068.55 11 23
Gwinnett 14801 1524.08 213 1758
Habersham 921 2010.92 47 140
Hall 4789 2320.83 70 616
Hancock 253 3088 34 41
Haralson 151 491.5 6 18
Harris 547 1575.82 14 62
Hart 191 731.6 0 26
Heard 117 945.84 3 9
Henry 2479 1033.49 38 136
Houston 1430 910.6 36 199
Irwin 123 1303.93 1 19
Jackson 735 983.94 13 80
Jasper 103 725.4 1 9
Jeff Davis 254 1676.79 4 15
Jefferson 349 2279.11 5 42
Jenkins 205 2390.39 18 39
Johnson 204 2111.58 3 34
Jones 214 748.49 1 15
Lamar 184 951.05 8 20
Lanier 190 1835.57 4 13
Laurens 562 1188.26 1 47
Lee 472 1574.86 22 80
Liberty 468 756.01 2 37
Lincoln 96 1181.54 3 16
Long 93 466.98 1 3
Lowndes 2563 2174.28 23 122
Lumpkin 236 698.18 5 44
Macon 156 1201.11 10 37
Madison 265 878.15 4 30
Marion 117 1410.83 4 14
McDuffie 221 1023.29 8 39
McIntosh 117 803.19 2 9
Meriwether 307 1460.51 5 41
Miller 87 1509.37 0 4
Mitchell 548 2484.58 41 119
Monroe 349 1258.7 22 42
Montgomery 100 1084.13 0 14
Morgan 132 689.73 0 9
Murray 445 1105.29 2 27
Muscogee 3700 1930.84 74 402
Newton 1328 1181.98 24 159
Non-Georgia Resident 13669 0 74 342
Oconee 326 781.08 15 39
Oglethorpe 160 1049.87 7 28
Paulding 1178 682.73 18 117
Peach 237 865.75 10 48
Pickens 206 614.38 5 20
Pierce 342 1749.81 5 39
Pike 157 832.45 3 15
Polk 479 1101.61 4 21
Pulaski 75 688.52 2 8
Putnam 295 1347.96 17 36
Quitman 25 1089.8 1 5
Rabun 147 865.42 3 27
Randolph 231 3420.2 26 40
Richmond 2579 1275.22 74 317
Rockdale 966 1017.27 12 147
Schley 33 625.59 1 7
Screven 144 1035.97 9 24
Seminole 86 1056.51 2 11
Spalding 708 1024.45 35 100
Stephens 463 1758.58 6 49
Stewart 235 3834.23 4 48
Sumter 688 2340.22 55 163
Talbot 114 1851.25 3 17
Taliaferro 4 245.1 0 0
Tattnall 306 1204.2 1 22
Taylor 54 678.56 2 13
Telfair 232 1483 5 18
Terrell 273 3224.28 29 63
Thomas 809 1820.8 38 108
Tift 1131 2770.02 34 154
Toombs 475 1760.37 6 37
Towns 94 781.12 1 14
Treutlen 74 1083.61 2 11
Troup 2027 2878.69 52 219
Turner 204 2526 18 36
Twiggs 65 803.86 1 15
Union 162 639.43 5 32
Unknown 2109 0 6 62
Upson 435 1655.44 45 50
Walker 439 630.66 14 21
Walton 729 760.85 32 87
Ware 972 2711.07 19 102
Warren 44 844.53 0 16
Washington 301 1482.61 1 21
Wayne 489 1631.41 2 36
Webster 35 1372.55 2 7
Wheeler 80 1011.51 0 3
White 248 780.91 5 43
Whitfield 2539 2425.67 22 119
Wilcox 150 1706.48 17 25
Wilkes 157 1567.81 3 21
Wilkinson 154 1726.65 10 33
Worth 394 1956.11 23 67
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts below simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 1,591,041 (1,382,444 reported molecular tests; 208,597 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 161,401* (11.7% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 3,442 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Friday, July 24, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

