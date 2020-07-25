UPDATE (Saturday, July 25 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Cumulative reported cases as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 25, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 7/25/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 165,188 (+3,787) cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 25.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 486 2618.39 16 56
Atkinson 264 3169.27 2 34
Bacon 378 3314.63 5 32
Baker 50 1604.62 3 13
Baldwin 822 1850.18 37 88
Banks 203 1015.91 3 31
Barrow 910 1053.45 32 150
Bartow 1318 1189.84 51 179
Ben Hill 297 1784.32 1 27
Berrien 224 1162.07 0 11
Bibb 2660 1748.27 52 467
Bleckley 114 887.99 3 10
Brantley 196 1020.73 3 10
Brooks 308 1958.42 13 34
Bryan 461 1177.91 6 45
Bulloch 903 1136.32 10 70
Burke 316 1414.38 7 44
Butts 402 1596.89 36 33
Calhoun 180 2849.45 6 37
Camden 486 901.27 4 16
Candler 171 1577.93 1 8
Carroll 1511 1257.92 42 122
Catoosa 447 649.98 8 28
Charlton 254 1916.84 3 14
Chatham 4154 1421.75 48 391
Chattahoochee 507 4716.72 1 9
Chattooga 134 541.06 2 5
Cherokee 2419 907.29 52 261
Clarke 1439 1108.81 15 106
Clay 69 2416.81 2 6
Clayton 3948 1295.11 92 404
Clinch 157 2358.77 4 14
Cobb 10009 1266.02 287 1193
Coffee 1184 2750.8 22 168
Colquitt 1405 3095.19 21 103
Columbia 1439 907.14 18 109
Cook 334 1915.47 5 37
Coweta 1168 768.42 17 81
Crawford 81 662.41 0 9
Crisp 349 1565.79 14 52
Dade 95 587.8 1 6
Dawson 229 847.49 3 32
Decatur 496 1884.36 8 48
DeKalb 11025 1390.02 206 1351
Dodge 195 956.59 2 18
Dooly 230 1716.42 14 46
Dougherty 2451 2726.21 162 519
Douglas 2027 1334.38 46 270
Early 326 3213.09 31 30
Echols 217 5467.37 0 7
Effingham 524 818.42 1 36
Elbert 279 1472.68 1 14
Emanuel 324 1429.58 4 25
Evans 150 1403.57 1 9
Fannin 229 870.06 2 22
Fayette 788 670.39 23 58
Floyd 1017 1017.85 15 64
Forsyth 1597 632.46 16 168
Franklin 321 1375.97 3 27
Fulton 15649 1423.7 372 1611
Gilmer 421 1340.04 3 41
Glascock 19 628.1 0 1
Glynn 2083 2420.77 19 143
Gordon 802 1381.59 21 52
Grady 346 1409.94 4 55
Greene 203 1084.58 11 23
Gwinnett 15134 1558.37 216 1781
Habersham 931 2032.75 48 143
Hall 4845 2347.96 71 625
Hancock 255 3112.41 34 41
Haralson 162 527.31 6 18
Harris 551 1587.35 14 62
Hart 198 758.42 0 26
Heard 118 953.92 3 9
Henry 2547 1061.84 38 139
Houston 1466 933.53 40 204
Irwin 124 1314.53 1 19
Jackson 766 1025.44 13 81
Jasper 106 746.53 1 10
Jeff Davis 276 1822.02 5 15
Jefferson 356 2324.82 5 45
Jenkins 209 2437.03 19 39
Johnson 205 2121.93 4 35
Jones 218 762.48 1 16
Lamar 192 992.4 8 21
Lanier 192 1854.89 4 13
Laurens 570 1205.18 1 47
Lee 480 1601.55 22 81
Liberty 475 767.32 2 38
Lincoln 101 1243.08 3 16
Long 95 477.03 1 3
Lowndes 2608 2212.46 25 125
Lumpkin 240 710.02 5 46
Macon 158 1216.51 10 37
Madison 274 907.98 4 31
Marion 122 1471.12 4 14
McDuffie 228 1055.7 9 40
McIntosh 124 851.24 2 10
Meriwether 320 1522.36 5 42
Miller 94 1630.81 0 4
Mitchell 552 2502.72 41 118
Monroe 361 1301.98 22 45
Montgomery 105 1138.33 0 14
Morgan 147 768.11 0 10
Murray 451 1120.19 2 27
Muscogee 3781 1973.11 75 410
Newton 1355 1206.01 24 161
Non-Georgia Resident 13926 0 74 345
Oconee 338 809.83 15 39
Oglethorpe 160 1049.87 7 27
Paulding 1205 698.38 18 118
Peach 243 887.67 10 49
Pickens 211 629.29 5 23
Pierce 347 1775.39 5 39
Pike 161 853.66 3 15
Polk 509 1170.6 5 21
Pulaski 75 688.52 2 8
Putnam 303 1384.51 17 36
Quitman 25 1089.8 1 5
Rabun 150 883.08 3 27
Randolph 235 3479.42 26 40
Richmond 2721 1345.43 74 326
Rockdale 976 1027.8 12 155
Schley 41 777.25 1 7
Screven 147 1057.55 9 24
Seminole 93 1142.51 2 12
Spalding 735 1063.52 36 102
Stephens 474 1800.36 6 51
Stewart 237 3866.86 5 48
Sumter 693 2357.22 55 163
Talbot 119 1932.45 3 18
Taliaferro 5 306.37 0 0
Tattnall 317 1247.49 1 22
Taylor 55 691.13 2 13
Telfair 233 1489.39 5 18
Terrell 274 3236.09 29 63
Thomas 821 1847.81 38 110
Tift 1150 2816.56 34 156
Toombs 488 1808.55 6 37
Towns 98 814.36 1 16
Treutlen 76 1112.9 2 11
Troup 2069 2938.34 52 226
Turner 205 2538.39 18 36
Twiggs 67 828.59 2 16
Union 167 659.17 6 33
Unknown 2057 0 7 69
Upson 440 1674.47 45 50
Walker 453 650.77 14 21
Walton 737 769.2 32 89
Ware 983 2741.75 19 102
Warren 45 863.72 0 16
Washington 326 1605.75 1 23
Wayne 502 1674.78 2 37
Webster 36 1411.76 2 7
Wheeler 80 1011.51 1 3
White 253 796.65 5 44
Whitfield 2571 2456.24 22 123
Wilcox 151 1717.86 18 25
Wilkes 161 1607.75 3 21
Wilkinson 155 1737.86 10 33
Worth 397 1971.01 23 67
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts below simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 1,619,245 (1,407,840 reported molecular tests; 211,405 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 165,188* (11.7% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 3,495 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 25, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

