UPDATE (Sunday, July 26 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 26, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 7/26/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 167,953 (+2,765) cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 26.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 491 2645.33 16 56
Atkinson 267 3205.28 2 34
Bacon 382 3349.7 5 32
Baker 52 1668.81 3 13
Baldwin 840 1890.7 37 88
Banks 205 1025.92 3 31
Barrow 918 1062.71 32 150
Bartow 1354 1222.34 51 183
Ben Hill 302 1814.36 1 27
Berrien 228 1182.82 0 11
Bibb 2689 1767.33 53 468
Bleckley 116 903.57 3 10
Brantley 200 1041.56 3 11
Brooks 317 2015.64 13 34
Bryan 467 1193.24 6 45
Bulloch 925 1164.01 10 70
Burke 329 1472.56 7 44
Butts 405 1608.8 36 33
Calhoun 181 2865.28 6 37
Camden 496 919.81 4 16
Candler 177 1633.29 1 8
Carroll 1542 1283.73 42 122
Catoosa 452 657.25 8 29
Charlton 258 1947.02 3 14
Chatham 4261 1458.37 48 391
Chattahoochee 509 4735.32 1 9
Chattooga 144 581.44 2 5
Cherokee 2453 920.05 52 261
Clarke 1449 1116.51 15 106
Clay 69 2416.81 2 6
Clayton 4002 1312.83 92 406
Clinch 159 2388.82 4 15
Cobb 10120 1280.06 287 1196
Coffee 1198 2783.33 22 168
Colquitt 1419 3126.03 21 103
Columbia 1495 942.44 18 111
Cook 339 1944.14 5 38
Coweta 1184 778.94 17 82
Crawford 81 662.41 0 10
Crisp 348 1561.31 14 52
Dade 95 587.8 1 6
Dawson 237 877.1 3 32
Decatur 505 1918.55 8 48
DeKalb 11159 1406.91 207 1353
Dodge 201 986.02 2 18
Dooly 231 1723.88 14 46
Dougherty 2459 2735.11 162 521
Douglas 2057 1354.13 46 270
Early 326 3213.09 31 30
Echols 217 5467.37 0 7
Effingham 533 832.47 1 35
Elbert 282 1488.52 1 14
Emanuel 326 1438.4 4 25
Evans 165 1543.93 1 9
Fannin 235 892.86 2 23
Fayette 805 684.85 23 58
Floyd 1047 1047.88 15 66
Forsyth 1617 640.38 16 171
Franklin 322 1380.26 3 27
Fulton 15843 1441.35 372 1617
Gilmer 426 1355.95 3 42
Glascock 19 628.1 0 1
Glynn 2097 2437.04 20 144
Gordon 827 1424.66 21 55
Grady 357 1454.77 4 55
Greene 203 1084.58 11 23
Gwinnett 15315 1577 216 1784
Habersham 937 2045.85 48 143
Hall 4860 2355.23 71 625
Hancock 259 3161.24 34 41
Haralson 169 550.09 6 19
Harris 556 1601.75 14 62
Hart 200 766.08 0 27
Heard 119 962 3 9
Henry 2591 1080.19 38 140
Houston 1476 939.89 40 204
Irwin 126 1335.74 1 19
Jackson 779 1042.84 13 81
Jasper 109 767.66 1 10
Jeff Davis 296 1954.05 5 15
Jefferson 372 2429.31 5 45
Jenkins 210 2448.69 19 39
Johnson 208 2152.99 4 35
Jones 222 776.47 1 17
Lamar 196 1013.08 8 21
Lanier 201 1941.84 4 13
Laurens 596 1260.15 2 47
Lee 480 1601.55 22 81
Liberty 476 768.93 2 38
Lincoln 103 1267.69 3 16
Long 95 477.03 1 3
Lowndes 2645 2243.85 25 126
Lumpkin 240 710.02 5 46
Macon 160 1231.91 10 37
Madison 275 911.29 4 31
Marion 125 1507.3 4 15
McDuffie 234 1083.48 9 40
McIntosh 124 851.24 2 10
Meriwether 321 1527.12 5 42
Miller 108 1873.7 0 4
Mitchell 556 2520.86 41 118
Monroe 367 1323.62 22 45
Montgomery 105 1138.33 0 14
Morgan 155 809.91 0 10
Murray 465 1154.96 2 28
Muscogee 3840 2003.9 75 410
Newton 1368 1217.58 24 161
Non-Georgia Resident 14477 0 74 350
Oconee 340 814.62 15 39
Oglethorpe 162 1062.99 7 27
Paulding 1222 708.23 18 118
Peach 250 913.24 10 49
Pickens 218 650.16 5 23
Pierce 353 1806.09 5 39
Pike 164 869.57 3 15
Polk 521 1198.2 5 22
Pulaski 74 679.34 2 8
Putnam 307 1402.79 17 36
Quitman 25 1089.8 1 5
Rabun 154 906.63 3 27
Randolph 237 3509.03 26 40
Richmond 2815 1391.91 74 330
Rockdale 982 1034.12 12 156
Schley 44 834.12 1 7
Screven 151 1086.33 9 24
Seminole 91 1117.94 2 12
Spalding 750 1085.23 36 103
Stephens 476 1807.96 6 51
Stewart 237 3866.86 5 48
Sumter 693 2357.22 55 165
Talbot 119 1932.45 3 18
Taliaferro 7 428.92 0 1
Tattnall 326 1282.91 1 22
Taylor 59 741.39 2 13
Telfair 234 1495.78 5 18
Terrell 275 3247.9 29 63
Thomas 847 1906.33 38 110
Tift 1153 2823.9 34 156
Toombs 506 1875.25 6 37
Towns 100 830.98 1 16
Treutlen 77 1127.54 2 11
Troup 2085 2961.06 52 227
Turner 206 2550.77 18 36
Twiggs 67 828.59 2 16
Union 174 686.8 6 35
Unknown 2099 0 6 62
Upson 448 1704.91 45 50
Walker 462 663.7 14 22
Walton 754 786.94 32 90
Ware 997 2780.8 19 103
Warren 45 863.72 0 16
Washington 332 1635.31 1 23
Wayne 506 1688.13 2 37
Webster 36 1411.76 2 7
Wheeler 80 1011.51 1 3
White 253 796.65 5 44
Whitfield 2643 2525.03 22 123
Wilcox 150 1706.48 18 25
Wilkes 163 1627.72 3 21
Wilkinson 156 1749.08 10 33
Worth 398 1975.97 23 67
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts below simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 1,642,432 (1,428,945 reported molecular tests; 213,487 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 167,953* (11.8% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 3,498 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 26, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Tucker Sargent
(478) 745-4141 ext. 310 Tucker Sargent joined the 41NBC news team in April 2012. He hails from "The Great State of Alabama," as he calls it, but you won't catch him saying "Roll Tide!" Tucker grew up near Auburn, before moving to north Alabama. He graduated from Danville High School in 2007 and loves to return to the Tennessee Valley any chance he gets. He moved back south to Troy, Alabama after high school, where he graduated from Troy University in 2011 with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism. He interned in Huntsville at WAAY-TV before joining 41NBC. His passion is sports, and his favorite teams are the Auburn Tigers and Troy Trojans. On the weekends you can catch Tucker watching college football on Saturdays and NASCAR on Sundays! He's proud to call middle Georgia home for now and could always use a story idea from you, so don't hesitate to get in touch with him!