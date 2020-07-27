House fire in Macon leaves one man dead

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– A man is dead after a house fire in Macon Saturday afternoon.
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Macon-Bibb firefighters found 69 year old Douglas Combes dead inside a home at 3058 Alfred Drive in Macon around 12:15 p.m.
According to fire investigators, the fire started in the kitchen and it appears to be accidental. An autopsy will be performed on Combes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.