Three year old girl dies after accidentally drowning in a pool

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– A three year old girl is dead after accidentally drowning in a pool.
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the girl wondered off during a family gathering in the 500 block of Pierce Avenue in Macon around 2 p.m. Saturday. She was found unresponsive in a pool. A family member performed CPR on the girl until emergency medical services arrived.
Deputies say the girl was taken to Medical Center Navicent Health where she later died.
