Man arrested for cutting another man at a motel in Macon

Amanda Corna
Courtesy: Bibb County Sheriff's Office
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– One man is seriously injured and another is behind bars after a fight at a motel leads to a man being cut.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the fight happened at the Macon Inn at 1044 Riverside Drive around 3:45 Saturday afternoon. Deputies say two men were fighting in the stairwell of the motel. During the fight, one of the men took out a sharp object and cut the other man several times.

Deputies say the man who was cut was taken to the hospital and is in critical, but stable condition.

 

Deputies say 62 year old Henry Hodge was arrested for the cutting. He’s been charged with aggravated assault and is being held in the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center without bond.

Anyone with any other information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

