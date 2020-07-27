Man arrested for shooting a man in the leg in Sandersville

SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– A man is behind bars for shooting another man in Sandersville Sunday.
According to a post on the Sandersville Police Department’s Facebook page, Marquez Little shot a man behind the Kaolin Plaza on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue at about four Sunday morning. Police say Little shot the man in the leg. The man was conscious when police found him.
Police say later Sunday morning, Little turned himself in. He’s facing felony charges for the shooting and is being held in the Washington County Jail.
The investigation is ongoing.
