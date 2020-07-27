Allman Brothers mural coming to downtown Macon

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 700 square foot, hyper-realistic, Allman Brothers-themed mural is coming to downtown Macon celebrating Southern Rock.
Sierra Development Group and Argus Eyed Partners announced plans for the mural featuring images of Duane and Gregg Allman and Phil Walden.
The artwork will go in the alley between the Lofts at Capricorn and the newly renovated Capricorn Sound Studios, now known as Mercer Music at
Capricorn.
Graffiti and mural artist Jeks from Greensboro, North Carolina will paint the mural. He recently completed work to honor Little Richard at The Society
Garden.