Body of civil rights icon John Lewis crosses Selma bridge

SELMA, Alabama (AP) – The late U.S. Rep. John Lewis has crossed Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge for the final time as remembrances continue for the civil rights icon.

A processional with Lewis’ casket was carried across the bridge Sunday where he and other civil rights marchers were beaten 55 years ago on “Bloody Sunday,” a key event in the fight for voting rights for African Americans.

Lewis died July 17 at the age of 80, months after he was diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer.