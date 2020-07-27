Baldwin football has first official football practice

Listen to the content of this post:

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The first official practice for high school football was Monday.

Last year, the Baldwin Braves lost thier first fives games to pen the season. They finished strong though, winning four of their last five regular season games.

They finished third in their region and made the playoffs. The Braves beat Cairo in the first round, but lost to Blessed Trinity in the second round.

The team averaged over 24 points per game, but allowed 28 points per game.

Here’s head coach Jesse Hicks talking expectations for this upcoming season.

“Well the expectations are always the same,” said Hicks. “Win the first game, win the region and then win the state championship. That’s always the goal. It’s one week at a time.

“It’s always 1-0, but you always have in the back of your mind that you’re trying to win the region, you’re trying to win the state championship and you want to host all the way throughout the playoffs. These are the kind of things that you want to say to your kids. Some coaches say we don’t talk about playoffs right here. We do. You have to speak what you want.”

Coach Hicks always schedules the toughest games early in the season, but he says there’s a method to his madness.

“I think when you do those things it gets your kids battle tested like you said, and it gets them ready for the playoffs. We won the region the second year we were here and went to the third round. Last year we went to the second round and played the state champion the second round of the state playoffs.

“And, it was a very close game at halftime. So I think that when you get the opportunity to play great football teams like we have in Middle Georgia, it prepares your kids for the playoffs.”