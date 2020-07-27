Macon-Bibb considering same millage rate, property tax increase

Commissioners have tentatively set a millage rate at 20.331 mills.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb County Commission plans to keep the millage rate the same as the year before for fiscal year 2021. However, this does mean a property tax increase due to an increase in property values.

“We have made significant investment in our community, and that is reflected in our property values,” said says Macon-Bibb Mayor Robert Reichert. “Our homes are worth more now than they were five years ago, and that is because we are more and more being recognized as a great place to live.”

Commissioners have tentatively set a millage rate at 20.331 mills. With increasing property values that’s a tax increase of 0.344 mills, or 1.72 percent. A home with fair market value of $125,000 would see an annual increase of about $14.81.

Public hearings will be held via Zoom on August 4 at 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. and August 11 at 1:00 p.m.

To submit a comment, click here or email commission@maconbibb.us.

According to a Macon-Bibb news release, keeping the rate the same and not accepting a rollback means an additional $2.6 million. The release explains the additional funds will provide money to prevent furloughs, fund the pay scale, and hire needed employees.

