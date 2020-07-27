Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning approves new climate-controlled storage units for vacant Kroger

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning has approved new climate-controlled storage units for the vacant Kroger on Pio Nono Avenue.
Developers are planning to renovate the facility that allows for the desired number of units while reserving a 15,000 square foot area of storefront.
The reserved area will be marketed to attract a grocery tenant to solve the food desert issue in the community.
