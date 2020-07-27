Man dies in accident leaving Macon club

Chip Matthews
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A wrong-way driver is dead after crashing into a truck in Macon Sunday morning.

According to Bibb County deputies, 24-year-old Tavaris McDougald pulled out of “Club X” on Pio Nono Ave. around 4:10 a.m.

Witnesses say McDougald pulled into the path of a truck driven by 27-year-old Terrell Billingslea.

The vehicles collided, killing McDougald, according to Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones.

Paramedics took Billingslea to The Medical Center Navicent Health in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing.

IF YOU HAVE INFORMATION THAT CAN HELP:

  • Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 and ask to speak with a Fatality Investigator.
