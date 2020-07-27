Ocmulgee Indian Celebration will be virtual in September

This year anyone can enjoy the Ocmulgee Indian Celebration virtual on September 19th and 20th.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – This upcoming September, the annual Ocmulgee Indian Celebration will be virtual.

In a news release, Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park announced it would not be able to hold the large event safely due to COVID-19.

For the past 28 years the event has been held on park grounds, attracting crowds of 7,000-plus. The park says the health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners is a number one priority. And a virtual event allows the tradition of honoring the American Indian people and cultures to continue.

This year anyone can enjoy the Ocmulgee Indian Celebration virtual on September 19th and 20th. Videos will premiere on our park’s Facebook page. The videos, shared by American Indian artists and community members, will highlight dancing, storytelling, demonstrations, crafting, and cooking.

