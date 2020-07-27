Authorities charge man after south Georgia shooting, chase

|
Listen to the content of this post:
LAKELAND, Ga. (AP) – A Florida man has been charged with crimes including aggravated assault following a police chase in south Georgia last week.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation tells The Valdosta Daily Times that William “Billy” Welland has also been charged with two counts of home invasion, two counts of theft by taking, burglary, aggravated animal cruelty and possession of a firearm while committing a crime.
Authorities say Welland broke into a Lanier County house and shot a resident while stealing a minivan, and then grazed a Lanier County deputy when he was cornered near Lakeland and tried to shoot it out. Welland himself was shot multiple times and hospitalized.
Police in Tampa, Florida, said Welland is wanted there for involvement in a Tuesday killing.