Rain coverage to increase steadily throughout week

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Shower coverage will increase as we wrap up what has been a hot and dry month of July in Middle Georgia.
TODAY.
Under a partly sunny sky this afternoon high temperatures will top out in the middle 90’s. Afternoon showers and storms will be fairly isolated across the viewing area. After sunset this evening at 8:36, temperatures will begin to fall into the low 70’s as any remaining showers dissipate.
TOMORROW.
More of the same is on the way for your Tuesday afternoon. A little bit more cloud cover is possible during the day as moisture increases across the southeast. Temperatures are back into the middle 90’s tomorrow afternoon under a partly sunny sky before overnight lows fall into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.
WEEK AHEAD.
An enhanced stream of tropical moisture is expected to impact the region later this week, and that means increasing rain chances. Wednesday and Thursday we will be dealing with scattered downpours and the occasional rumble of thunder. Due to added cloud cover, temperatures will hover in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.
