Three year old boy seriously injured after being hit by a car in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– A three year old boy was seriously injured after he was hit by car Saturday afternoon.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a family member pulled into the driveway of a home on Bennell Avenue in Macon to drop off some food around 3:30 p.m. The driver got out of the car, but left it running.

Deputies say a 15 year old boy got into the car and began backing the car out of the driveway. The three year old boy was behind the car when the 15 year old was backing the car out of the driveway. The three year old by was hit by the car.

Deputies say the boy was airlifted to a hospital in Atlanta and is in critical condition.

This accident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Bibb County traffic investigators at (478)751-7500.