UPDATE (Monday, July 27 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
5947
Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, July 27, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 7/27/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 170,843 (+2,890) cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, July 27.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 518 2790.8 16 56
Atkinson 268 3217.29 2 34
Bacon 389 3411.08 5 32
Baker 52 1668.81 3 13
Baldwin 854 1922.21 37 87
Banks 209 1045.94 3 31
Barrow 940 1088.18 32 150
Bartow 1367 1234.08 55 184
Ben Hill 303 1820.37 1 27
Berrien 229 1188.01 0 11
Bibb 2731 1794.94 53 468
Bleckley 116 903.57 3 10
Brantley 205 1067.6 4 12
Brooks 328 2085.59 13 34
Bryan 475 1213.69 6 45
Bulloch 941 1184.14 10 70
Burke 339 1517.32 7 44
Butts 411 1632.64 36 33
Calhoun 182 2881.11 6 37
Camden 508 942.07 4 16
Candler 181 1670.2 1 8
Carroll 1587 1321.19 42 122
Catoosa 457 664.52 8 30
Charlton 279 2105.5 3 14
Chatham 4382 1499.78 48 391
Chattahoochee 509 4735.32 1 9
Chattooga 145 585.48 2 5
Cherokee 2481 930.55 52 263
Clarke 1475 1136.55 15 107
Clay 69 2416.81 2 6
Clayton 4063 1332.84 92 410
Clinch 160 2403.85 4 15
Cobb 10240 1295.24 288 1197
Coffee 1208 2806.56 22 168
Colquitt 1426 3141.45 21 103
Columbia 1548 975.85 18 111
Cook 344 1972.82 5 38
Coweta 1207 794.07 17 82
Crawford 81 662.41 0 10
Crisp 348 1561.31 14 52
Dade 97 600.17 1 6
Dawson 241 891.9 3 33
Decatur 515 1956.54 8 49
DeKalb 11281 1422.3 207 1353
Dodge 203 995.83 2 18
Dooly 231 1723.88 14 46
Dougherty 2476 2754.02 162 521
Douglas 2078 1367.95 46 270
Early 326 3213.09 31 30
Echols 217 5467.37 0 7
Effingham 542 846.53 1 35
Elbert 286 1509.63 1 14
Emanuel 330 1456.05 5 25
Evans 176 1646.86 1 9
Fannin 238 904.26 2 24
Fayette 825 701.86 23 58
Floyd 1069 1069.9 15 66
Forsyth 1641 649.88 16 174
Franklin 327 1401.69 3 27
Fulton 16073 1462.27 371 1621
Gilmer 437 1390.97 3 43
Glascock 19 628.1 0 1
Glynn 2127 2471.9 22 145
Gordon 834 1436.72 21 55
Grady 358 1458.84 4 57
Greene 215 1148.69 11 23
Gwinnett 15534 1599.56 216 1790
Habersham 943 2058.95 48 143
Hall 4924 2386.25 71 625
Hancock 264 3222.26 34 41
Haralson 176 572.88 6 19
Harris 567 1633.44 14 62
Hart 207 792.89 0 28
Heard 120 970.09 3 9
Henry 2630 1096.45 38 142
Houston 1497 953.27 41 204
Irwin 130 1378.14 1 19
Jackson 793 1061.58 13 81
Jasper 112 788.79 1 10
Jeff Davis 319 2105.89 5 15
Jefferson 382 2494.61 5 46
Jenkins 211 2460.35 19 39
Johnson 209 2163.34 5 35
Jones 225 786.96 1 17
Lamar 200 1033.75 8 21
Lanier 202 1951.5 4 13
Laurens 605 1279.18 2 47
Lee 483 1611.56 22 81
Liberty 485 783.47 2 38
Lincoln 105 1292.31 3 16
Long 95 477.03 1 3
Lowndes 2668 2263.36 25 127
Lumpkin 242 715.93 5 46
Macon 161 1239.61 10 37
Madison 277 917.92 4 31
Marion 126 1519.35 4 15
McDuffie 239 1106.64 9 40
McIntosh 127 871.83 2 10
Meriwether 323 1536.63 5 42
Miller 111 1925.75 0 5
Mitchell 555 2516.32 41 117
Monroe 376 1356.08 22 45
Montgomery 108 1170.86 0 14
Morgan 157 820.36 0 10
Murray 470 1167.38 2 29
Muscogee 3893 2031.56 75 411
Newton 1386 1233.6 24 162
Non-Georgia Resident 14936 0 74 350
Oconee 346 829 15 39
Oglethorpe 164 1076.12 7 27
Paulding 1231 713.45 18 118
Peach 256 935.16 10 49
Pickens 232 691.92 5 24
Pierce 363 1857.25 5 39
Pike 167 885.47 3 15
Polk 531 1221.19 5 23
Pulaski 74 679.34 2 8
Putnam 317 1448.48 17 36
Quitman 25 1089.8 1 5
Rabun 159 936.06 3 27
Randolph 235 3479.42 26 40
Richmond 2903 1435.42 74 334
Rockdale 990 1042.54 12 156
Schley 45 853.08 1 7
Screven 160 1151.08 9 24
Seminole 92 1130.22 2 12
Spalding 762 1102.59 36 103
Stephens 484 1838.35 6 51
Stewart 239 3899.49 5 48
Sumter 698 2374.23 55 165
Talbot 121 1964.92 3 18
Taliaferro 7 428.92 0 1
Tattnall 334 1314.39 1 22
Taylor 62 779.09 2 13
Telfair 237 1514.96 4 18
Terrell 277 3271.52 29 63
Thomas 850 1913.08 38 110
Tift 1158 2836.15 34 156
Toombs 527 1953.08 6 38
Towns 101 839.29 1 16
Treutlen 78 1142.19 2 11
Troup 2090 2968.16 52 227
Turner 209 2587.91 18 36
Twiggs 69 853.33 2 16
Union 176 694.69 6 35
Unknown 2202 0 6 62
Upson 448 1704.91 45 50
Walker 469 673.75 14 22
Walton 762 795.29 32 90
Ware 1028 2867.26 20 103
Warren 46 882.92 0 16
Washington 337 1659.93 1 23
Wayne 526 1754.85 2 37
Webster 36 1411.76 2 7
Wheeler 80 1011.51 1 3
White 254 799.8 5 44
Whitfield 2726 2604.33 23 125
Wilcox 150 1706.48 18 25
Wilkes 164 1637.71 3 21
Wilkinson 157 1760.29 10 33
Worth 399 1980.94 23 67
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts below simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 1,669,203 (1,452,963 reported molecular tests; 213,487 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 170,843* (11.8% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 3,509 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Monday, July 27, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

