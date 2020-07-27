Warner Robins RB Jahlen Rutherford commits to Air Force

Montezz Allen
HOUSTON COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warner Robins star running back Jahlen Rutherford committed to Air Force. He announced the news on Twitter.

Rutherford had other offers from Albany State, Stetson University and UNC-Charlotte.

He’s part of the 2021 class, and easily one of the best running backs in Houston County.

As a sophomore, he rushed for over 1,000 yards and averaged six yards per carry.

He finished his junior campaign with over 1,200 yards and five touchdowns.

Here’s Rutherford on why he committed to Air Force.

“What made me commit to Air Force was they made me feel like home away from home. A free education. The coaching staff and they got the engineering that I want.”

Montezz Allen
