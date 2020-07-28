BCSO: Hawkinsville Road back open after dump truck accident

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – All lanes of Hawkinsville Road near its intersection with Pio Nono Avenue are back open after an accident Tuesday afternoon.

A news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says a dump truck crashed on Hawkinsville Road, just south of its intersection with Pio Nono Avenue, at around 3:15.

Deputies say the driver was traveling north on Hawkinsville Road when the truck’s brakes failed. The driver of the truck swerved to the right before hitting a guard rail and overhead sign and rolling onto its side.

The driver, 40-year-old Dexter Barnes, was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

No one else was injured.

